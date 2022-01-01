Sophie GUIOT (SCHLAUDER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GUSTAVE EIFFEL- Pompey 1978 - 1984
-
Collège Jean Lurçat- Frouard 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Henri Poincaré- Nancy
terminale D1987 - 1992
-
IFSI LIONNOIS- Nancy 1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Clinique Ambroise Paré - Ide (Autre)- Nancy 1995 - 1999
-
CENTRE ALEXIS VAUTRIN - IDE (Autre)- Vandoeuvre les nancy 1999 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Centre Alexis Vautrin - Oncologie- Vandoeuvre les nancy 2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie GUIOT (SCHLAUDER)
-
Vit Ã :
TOMBLAINE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
2 dÃ©c. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Que d'années écoulées....
Que d'expériences vécues,
Que de parcours différents nous avons du vivre...30 ans après, que diriez-vous de les partager?? N'hésitez pas à me contacter.
Profession :
InfirmiÃ¨re
Situation familiale :
fiancÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - BrÃ©sil - Cuba - Ã‰tats-Unis - - Madagascar - - Mexique
