Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHARLES BESNIER- Angers 1985 - 1995
-
Collège Jean Mermoz- Angers 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Professionnel Agricole- Montreuil bellay 1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Horti Productions- Saint martin du fouilloux
maitre de stage: Olivier PAINBLANC1999 - 2001
-
Les Serres D'avion - Confectionneuse de bouquets (Production)- Avion 2001 - 2001
-
Avion Bazar - Vendeuse (Commercial)- Avion 2001 - 2001
-
Intermarché Méricourt - CaissiÃ¨re (Commercial)- Mericourt 2003 - 2003
-
Adrexo - Distributrices d'annuaires tÃ©lÃ©phoniques (Communication)- LENS 2007 - 2007
-
Le Porc Tout Gai - Vendeuse sur les marchÃ©s (Commercial)- Boulazac 2008 - 2008
-
Carrefour Market (Carrefour) - HÃ´tesse de caisse (Autre)- AVION 2010 - 2010
-
Foyer Ambroise Croizat - Agente de service hospitalier- Avion 2013 - maintenant
-
Vitalliance Arras - Auxiliaire de vie sociale (Autre)- Arras 2014 - maintenant
-
Les Gourmets De L'artois - Agent de production agroalimentaire (Production)- Libercourt 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie HOULLIER (BERNEISE)
-
Vit Ã :
Ã‰LEU-DIT-LEAUWETTE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
3 fÃ©vr. 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou a tous ceux qui me reconnaitront. N'hésitez pas a me laisser un message. Aujourd'hui je suis mariée, j'habite dans le Pas de Calais , j'ai 2 filles de 19 et 2 ans, un garçon de 17 ans. Voilà... donnez moi de vos nouvelles. a+
Profession :
Agente de production
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - France - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
BrÃ©sil - Canada - Chine - Cuba - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Mexique - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Panama - RÃ©publique Dominicaine
