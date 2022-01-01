Sophie LAZARTIGUES (SOPHIE ANTONELLI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN GIONO- Lyon 1983 - 1988
-
College Gerard Philippe ( 69800 Saint-priest)- Lyon 1988 - 1993
-
Lycée Lumière- Lyon 1993 - 1996
-
Lycée La Martinière Duchère- Lyon 1996 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie LAZARTIGUES (SOPHIE ANTONELLI)
-
Vit à :
ST GEORGES D ESPERANCHE, France
-
Née le :
21 juil. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
éducatrice spécialisée
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sophie LAZARTIGUES (SOPHIE ANTONELLI) a ajouté Lycée La Martinière Duchère à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie LAZARTIGUES (SOPHIE ANTONELLI) a ajouté Lycée Lumière à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie LAZARTIGUES (SOPHIE ANTONELLI) a ajouté College Gerard Philippe ( 69800 Saint-priest) à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie LAZARTIGUES (SOPHIE ANTONELLI) a ajouté ECOLE JEAN GIONO à son parcours scolaire