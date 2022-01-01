Sophie LOBGEOIS (LONGUEPEE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Rully)- Rully 1977 - 1978
Ecole Les Eraines (Cinqueux)- Cinqueux 1978 - 1983
Collège Les Terriers- Pont sainte maxence
a l annexe1983 - 1984
Collège Saint-joseph Du Moncel- Pont sainte maxence 1984 - 1986
Collège René Cassin- Brenouille 1986 - 1987
Cfa De La Chambre De Commerce Et D'industrie- Nogent sur oise 1987 - 1989
Cfa De La Chambre De Commerce Et D'industrie- Nogent sur oise 1988 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
Luxa - Vendeuse (Autre)- Liancourt 1988 - 1990
Auchan - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- NOGENT SUR OISE 1990 - 1994
Guilbert (Office Depot) - Preparatrice de commande et gestionnaire (Production)- SENLIS 1994 - 2008
Maison De Retraite Seillans - Agent de service (Autre)- Seillans 2008 - 2009
RESIDENCE LES AMANDIERS - ASH (Autre)- Montauroux 2009 - 2009
Centre Leclerc - HÃ´tesse de caisse (Autre)- Montauroux 2009 - maintenant
Lidl- Villers saint paul 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie LOBGEOIS (LONGUEPEE)
Vit Ã :
CINQUEUX, France
NÃ©e le :
18 dÃ©c. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
HÃ´tesse de caisse
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
