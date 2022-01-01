Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac au Perreux-sur-MarneLe rÃ©sultat du brevet au Perreux-sur-Marne

Sophie LUCCIONI (PLANCHARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Une des "Trois Grâces" à la recherche des deux autres...

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages