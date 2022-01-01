Sophie MICHELAT (CARRET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pie Xii (Rochefort Du Gard)- Rochefort du gard 1967 - 1972
-
SANCTA MARIA- Villeneuve les avignon 1972 - 1979
-
Lycée Saint-joseph- Avignon 1979 - 1982
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie MICHELAT (CARRET)
-
Vit Ã :
ROCHEFORT DU GARD, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1965 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sans
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Chine - Croatie - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - France - Italie - Portugal - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande
-
Sophie MICHELAT (CARRET) a reconnu Martine FAUQUE (BARBERA) sur la photo classe 1962-1963
-
Sophie MICHELAT (CARRET) a reconnu Sophie MICHELAT (CARRET) sur la photo 1ere D
-
Sophie MICHELAT (CARRET) a reconnu Pascal FRANCES sur la photo 2° ET 1° HEC
-
Sophie MICHELAT (CARRET) a reconnu Sophie MICHELAT (CARRET) sur la photo Seconde C