Sophie MONNIER (HAUDUCOEUR) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Croix Rouge Suzanne Pérousse- Paris 1990 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Institut Curie (Paris 5ème)- Paris 1992 - 1999
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie MONNIER (HAUDUCOEUR)
-
Vit Ã :
VEVEY, Suisse
-
NÃ©e le :
30 nov. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Maman Ã temps plein
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sophie MONNIER (HAUDUCOEUR) a reconnu Sophie MONNIER (HAUDUCOEUR) sur la photo 1ère A2
-
Sophie MONNIER (HAUDUCOEUR) a reconnu Sophie MONNIER (HAUDUCOEUR) sur la photo 1ére