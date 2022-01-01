Sophie POILLEUX (GUILLAIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • CNPA  - Chef de projet (Marketing)

     -  Suresnes 2004 - 2005

  • PRESENTS SAS

     -  Boulogne billancourt 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chargée de budget - Objets promotionnels

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voyages