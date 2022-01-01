Sophie RUPERT (RUPERT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BEAUVALLON- Saint brieuc 1981 - 1989
-
Collège Racine- Saint brieuc 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Rabelais- Saint brieuc 1993 - 1998
-
ECOLE CHANTAL LE COZIC- Rennes 1999 - 2000
-
Institut Formation En Soins Infirmiers Ch La Beauchée- Saint brieuc 2000 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
POLYCLINIQUE DU PARC RAMBOT - Infirmière (Autre)- Aix en provence 2003 - maintenant
-
POLYCLINIQUE DU LITTORAL- Saint brieuc 2010 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie RUPERT (RUPERT)
-
Vit à :
CADENET, France
-
Née le :
30 sept. 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
INFIRMIERE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2