Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Saint-erembert- Saint germain en laye 1980 - 1989
-
Ics Bégué (Finances - Gestion - Conseil)- Paris 1989 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Synergie Audit- Paris 1994 - 1999
-
MEADWESTVACO PACKAGING SYSTEMS EUROPE- Maurepas 1999 - maintenant
-
Westrock Holdings- Maurepas 2017 - 2018
-
IVECO FRANCE SA- Trappes 2021 - 2021
-
Orano- Guyancourt 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie SCHMITT (BIGET)
-
Vit à :
CHAVENAY, France
-
Née en :
1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Controleur de gestion
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
