Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DU PARC- Elancourt 1979 - 1986
Collège Louis Pergaud- Maurepas 1988 - 1990
Collège François Mauriac- Houdan 1990 - 1993
Lycée Jean Monnet- Garancieres 1993 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
Bouygues Telecom - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie SELIN (SELIN)
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
NÃ©e le :
14 mai 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BONJOUR, J''AI ENTENDU PARLER DE SITE ET JE SOUHAITAIS AVOIR DES NOUVELLES D''ANCIENS ELEVES;
Profession :
SUPPORT D'EQUIPE
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Sophie SELIN (SELIN) a reconnu Sophie SELIN sur la photo 4°6
Sophie SELIN (SELIN) a reconnu Sophie SELIN sur la photo CE1 81/82
Sophie SELIN (SELIN) a reconnu Sophie SELIN sur la photo CM1
Sophie SELIN (SELIN) a reconnu Sophie SELIN sur la photo ce1 1982