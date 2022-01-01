Sophie TONDEUR (PHELISSE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut,
    j'espère retrouver beaucoup d'amis de lycée;
    Bisous à tousSophe

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages