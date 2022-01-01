Sophie TRAN (DUFRENE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sophie TRAN (DUFRENE)

  • Vit à :

    ARTIGUES PRES BORDEAUX, France

  • Née le :

    7 sept. 1966 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis mariée 3 enfants
    je recherche mes anciens camarades

  • Profession :

    Secretaire

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voyages