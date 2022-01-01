Sophie VENNET (VENNET - WIRTH) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MONTET- Nancy 1970 - 1977
-
Collège Notre-dame Saint-sigisbert- Nancy 1977 - 1982
-
Lycée Notre-dame - Saint Sigisbert- Nancy 1977 - 1983
-
LYCEE DU HAUT BOURGEOIS- Nancy 1983 - 1985
-
Lycée Sainte-elisabeth- Nancy 1985 - 1987
-
Université Nancy Ii- Nancy 1987 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
THERMES DE VITTEL - RÃ©servations, accueil des visiteurs Ã©trangers (Administratif)- Vittel 1991 - 1995
-
NestlÃ© Waters (Nestlé) - AttachÃ©e des ventes (Commercial)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1992 - 2010
-
NestlÃ© Waters (Nestlé) - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- VITTEL 1996 - 2004
-
NestlÃ© Waters (Nestlé) - ChargÃ©e de clientÃ¨le (Administratif)- AUZAINVILLIERS 2005 - 2010
-
LYCEE MARGUERITTE - Assistante d'Ã©ducation (Administratif)- Verdun 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie VENNET (VENNET - WIRTH)
-
Vit Ã :
VERDUN, France
-
NÃ©e le :
21 avril 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour , il parait que je n'ai pas changé ! Alors essayons de se reconnaitre ! j'aurai plaisir à avoir de tes nouvelles.
A bientôt
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sophie VENNET (VENNET - WIRTH) a ajoutÃ© Lycee Margueritte Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sophie VENNET (VENNET - WIRTH) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Notre-dame - Saint Sigisbert Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie VENNET (VENNET - WIRTH) a ajoutÃ© Nestlé Waters France Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sophie VENNET (VENNET - WIRTH) a reconnu Sophie CHAMBRELANT -VENNET (VENNET - WIRTH) sur la photo première sp
-
Sophie VENNET (VENNET - WIRTH) a reconnu Sophie CHAMBRELANT -VENNET (VENNET - WIRTH) sur la photo maternelle
-
Sophie VENNET (VENNET - WIRTH) a reconnu Sophie CHAMBRELANT -VENNET (VENNET - WIRTH) sur la photo Terminale G3