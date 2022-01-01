Sophie VOHANKA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE NOTRE DAME- Livry gargan 1983 - 1986
Jean Jaures 2- Livry gargan 1986 - 1988
Collège Léon Jouhaux- Livry gargan 1988 - 1993
Lycée Andre Boulloche- Livry gargan 1993 - 1995
Cfa De L'hôtellerie Lycée Polyvalent Eugènie Cotton- Montreuil 1995 - 1996
Cfa De La Bureautique Appliquée- Paris 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
Laboratoire Clément - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Le blanc mesnil 2000 - 2003
Laboratoire Zamaria - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Paris 2003 - 2007
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sophie VOHANKA
Vit à :
BAYONNE, France
Née le :
4 oct. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire médicale
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
1