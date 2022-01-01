Soundous BAKOUCHE (HMIDA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COMMANDANT COUSTEAU- Genay 1984 - 1993
-
ECOLE COMMANDANT COUSTEAU- Genay 2008 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Soundous BAKOUCHE (HMIDA)
-
Vit Ã :
GENAY, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Soundous BAKOUCHE (HMIDA) a reconnu Soundous BAKOUCHE (HMIDA) sur la photo Dernière année de maternelle