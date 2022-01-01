Stanislas STANISLAS LOURADOUR (LOURADOUR) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maurice Velter- Houilles
j'y ai connu Christophe Beaucourt, Sandrine Robert, Sandrine Lévy, Corinne Lévy, Augusto Posas...1977 - 1980
-
Collège Le Bassenon- Condrieu 1980 - 1984
-
LYCEE POLYVALENT- Saint romain en gal 1984 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
LES CARS FAURE- Chasse sur rhone 2005 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stanislas STANISLAS LOURADOUR (LOURADOUR)
-
Vit à :
LA RUSSILLE, Suisse
-
Né le :
1 juin 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Stanislas STANISLAS LOURADOUR (LOURADOUR) a ajouté école Maurice Velter à son parcours scolaire
-
Stanislas STANISLAS LOURADOUR (LOURADOUR) a ajouté LES CARS FAURE à son parcours professionnel
-
Stanislas STANISLAS LOURADOUR (LOURADOUR) a ajouté LYCEE POLYVALENT à son parcours scolaire
-
Stanislas STANISLAS LOURADOUR (LOURADOUR) a ajouté Collège Le Bassenon à son parcours scolaire