Stanislas STANISLAS PLATER-ZYBERK (PLATER-ZYBERK)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège-saint-pierre (Uccle)- Bruxelles 1956 - 1961
-
Institut Saint-stanislas- Bruxelles 1962 - 1966
-
Collège Ste Gertrude- Nivelles 1967 - 1970
-
INSTITUT SAINT ALBERT- Jodoigne (melin) 1971 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Mccann Ericsonn- Bruxelles 1980 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stanislas STANISLAS PLATER-ZYBERK (PLATER-ZYBERK)
-
Vit à :
CORTIL-NOIRMONT, Belgique
-
Né le :
8 juin 1949 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
