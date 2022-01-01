Stephane DE MIRANDA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LES ORMEAUX- Fontenay aux roses 1978 - 1983
Collège Les Ormeaux- Fontenay aux roses 1984 - 1987
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Cachan 1988 - 1991
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Cachan 1991 - 1994
Parcours club
CSMCLAMART- Clamart 1979 - 1991
PUC- Paris 1991 - 1997
CSMCLAMART- Clamart 1997 - 2000
ANTONY SPORT RUGBY- Antony 2000 - 2004
RUGBY CLUB EPINAY SUR ORGE- Epinay sur orge 2004 - 2008
ASF- Fontenay aux roses 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
DIMACEL COMPOSANTS - Commercial (Commercial)- Bezons 1994 - 1996
Eurodis - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Villejuif 1996 - 1998
Prodyne - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Ozoir la ferriere 1998 - 1999
AXESS TECHNOLOGY - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Rungis 2000 - 2001
Kyocera - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Wissous 2001 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephane DE MIRANDA
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur Commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Stephane DE MIRANDA a reconnu Nicolas GONIN sur la photo 4ème