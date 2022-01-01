RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à NantesLe résultat du brevet à Nantes Le résultat du BTS à Nantes
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE STALINGRAD- Nantes 1975 - 1980
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Nantes 1984 - 1990
-
FAC LETTRES NANTES- Nantes 1992 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
MINISTERE EDUCATION NATIONALE- Nantes 1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephane GOULAIS (STEPHANE GOULAIS)
-
Vit à :
NANTES, France
-
Né le :
19 mars 1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
