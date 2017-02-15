StÃ©phane MATHIEU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SASSERNO- Nice
Maternelle (petite et moyenne section)1972 - 1974
-
ECOLE BOIS DE BOULOGNE- Nice
Maternelle (grande section)1974 - 1975
-
INCHALA- Antibes
CP1975 - 1976
-
ECOLE BAUMETTES- Nice
CE1 : Ecole "des garÃ§ons" CE2 -> CM2 : Ecole "des filles"1976 - 1980
-
Collège Alphonse Daudet- Nice
6Ã¨me5, 5Ã¨me4 et 4Ã¨me51980 - 1983
-
Lycée Professionnel Les Eucalyptus- Nice
CAP MRA, Mention ComplÃ©mentaire Electricien Automobile et BEP Automobile Merci Raymond BILLEY1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Jules Ferry- Cannes
BT Automobile1987 - 1989
-
Iut D'orléans- Orleans
GMP option automobile (1ere annÃ©e)1989 - 1990
-
Bts : Jean-perrin- Marseille
BTS EVM1990 - 1992
-
INFORSUD DIFFUSION- Rodez
BTS Informatique de gestion1998 - 1998
-
Formation D'ingénieur En Informatique De La Faculté D'orsay- Orsay
IngÃ©nieur des technologies de l'industrie option systÃ¨mes d'informations2004 - 2006
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane MATHIEU
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
3 aoÃ»t 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
5 enfants, j'habite au sud de Paris.
Profession :
Architecte des SystÃ¨mes d'Informations
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
5
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Voyages
-
