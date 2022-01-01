Stéphane SCHNEIDER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Intercommunale (Pournoy La Chetive)- Pournoy la chetive 1978 - 1982
-
Collège Jean Mermoz- Marly 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Militaire- Saint cyr l'ecole 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Fabert- Metz 1989 - 1990
-
Lycée Fabert- Metz 1990 - 1992
-
EERIE- Nimes 1992 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
10ème Régiment Du Génie- Speyer 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Ocp Répartition - Ingénieur développement (Informatique)- Saint ouen 1996 - 1998
-
TECSI - Ingénieur développement (Informatique)- Puteaux 1998 - 2000
-
Devoteam - Chef de projet (Informatique)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 2000 - 2002
-
UCABAIL - Chef de projet (Informatique)- Paris 2003 - 2005
-
Foncia - Chef de projet puis directeur de projet (Informatique)- PARIS 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphane SCHNEIDER
-
Vit à :
ANTONY, France
-
Né le :
15 mai 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur de projet
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Espagne - France - - - Royaume-Uni