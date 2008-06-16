StÃ©phane ZERBIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Athis mons 1972 - 1980
-
Collège Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart- Athis mons 1979 - 1984
-
ROBERT SCHUMMAN- Athis mons 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Diderot- Paris 1988 - 1990
-
Institut National Polytechnique De Lorraine- Nancy 1990 - 1996
-
Mst Métallurgie- Nancy 1990 - 1992
Parcours club
-
USOAM- Athis mons 1976 - 1994
-
DOMBASLE BASKET- Dombasle sur meurthe 1994 - 1996
-
ASPTT METZ- Metz 2003 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane ZERBIN
-
Vit Ã :
SANRY LES VIGY, France
-
NÃ© le :
7 mai 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié et deux enfant depuis le 16 juin 2008 .
Profession :
Cadre technico commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
StÃ©phane ZERBIN a reconnu Stephane BESSE sur la photo 4ème A
-
StÃ©phane ZERBIN a reconnu Franck TEMINES sur la photo 1er Année BTS TTH
-
StÃ©phane ZERBIN a reconnu Ivan DIEGUEZ sur la photo 1er Année BTS TTH
-
StÃ©phane ZERBIN a reconnu Emmanuel MONTANDON sur la photo 1er Année BTS TTH
-
StÃ©phane ZERBIN a reconnu Eric ZERBIN sur la photo CM1
-
StÃ©phane ZERBIN a reconnu Bruno SCELLES sur la photo Troisième A
-
StÃ©phane ZERBIN a reconnu Aude-Emilie JUDAIQUE sur la photo Troisième A
-
StÃ©phane ZERBIN a reconnu Franck TEMINES sur la photo tm1 tth
-
StÃ©phane ZERBIN a ajoutÃ© Institut National Polytechnique De Lorraine Ã son parcours scolaire
-
StÃ©phane ZERBIN a ajoutÃ© Ecole Jean Jaures Ã son parcours scolaire