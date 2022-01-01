StÃ©phanie DE POIVRE (LAVRAT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SEPHORA  - Responsable rayon (spÃ©cialiste) (Commercial)

     -  Paris 1995 - 1998

  • SEPHORA CHAMPS ELYSEES  - ConseillÃ¨re de vente (Commercial)

     -  Paris 1996 - 1997

  • Luxe (L'oréal)  - Assistante Formation Giorgio Armani (Commercial)

     -  LEVALLOIS PERRET 2000 - 2001

  • Luxe (L'oréal)  - Assistante ressources humaines (Ressources humaines)

     -  LEVALLOIS PERRET 2002 - 2006

  • L'oréal  - Assistante Formation (Ressources humaines)

     -  LEVALLOIS PERRET 2002 - 2006

  • Luxe (L'oréal)  - Assistante Formation (Ressources humaines)

     -  LEVALLOIS PERRET 2002 - 2006

  • Luxe (L'oréal)  - Assistante Formation (Ressources humaines)

     -  LEVALLOIS PERRET 2002 - 2006

  • L'oréal  - Technicienne Ã©tudes et tests (Technique)

     -  CHEVILLY LARUE 2007 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    N'hésitez pas à me laisser un message si nos chemins se sont croisés.

  • Profession :

    Technicienne Etudes et Tests CosmÃ©tiques

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :