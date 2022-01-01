StÃ©phanie DE POIVRE (LAVRAT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Mairie De Paris 13ème- Paris 1978 - 1979
-
Ecole (75013)- Paris 1978 - 1979
-
école De La Rue Kuss- Paris 1980 - 1981
-
Ecole Elementaire Rue Kuss(75013)- Paris 1980 - 1981
-
Primaire Rue Kuss 75013- Paris 1980 - 1981
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie- Le plessis robinson 1982 - 1985
-
Collège Sainte-jeanne D'arc- Sceaux
Ã©lÃ¨ve en 6Ã¨me et 5Ã¨me1985 - 1987
-
Collège Marie Curie- Sceaux
Ã©lÃ¨ve en 4Ã¨me1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Michelet- Vanves
BEPC en 3Ã¨me1989 - 1990
-
Lycée De Sèvres- Sevres
Bac F8 mention AB1990 - 1993
-
Lycée Elisa Lemonnier- Paris
BTS EsthÃ©tique-CosmÃ©tique1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
SEPHORA - Responsable rayon (spÃ©cialiste) (Commercial)- Paris 1995 - 1998
-
SEPHORA CHAMPS ELYSEES - ConseillÃ¨re de vente (Commercial)- Paris 1996 - 1997
-
Luxe (L'oréal) - Assistante Formation Giorgio Armani (Commercial)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 2000 - 2001
-
Luxe (L'oréal) - Assistante ressources humaines (Ressources humaines)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 2002 - 2006
-
-
-
-
L'oréal - Technicienne Ã©tudes et tests (Technique)- CHEVILLY LARUE 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phanie DE POIVRE (LAVRAT)
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
6 juin 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N'hésitez pas à me laisser un message si nos chemins se sont croisés.
Profession :
Technicienne Etudes et Tests CosmÃ©tiques
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
France - - Italie - Royaume-Uni
Australie - Canada - Ã‰quateur - Finlande - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Islande - Madagascar - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Pays-Bas - Russie - SuÃ¨de - Tanzanie - ThaÃ¯lande
-
