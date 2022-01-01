Stéphanie GALLARD (GAILLARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle St Pierre Oléron- Saint pierre d'oleron 1975 - 1977
-
PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE- Saint pierre d'oleron 1977 - 1982
-
College De St Pierre D'oleron- Saint pierre d'oleron 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Marguerite De Valois- Angouleme 1986 - 1989
-
IUT DE LA ROCHELLE- La rochelle 1989 - 1991
-
Université D'angers- Angers 1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Edf - Cnepe- Tours 1993 - 2015
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphanie GALLARD (GAILLARD)
-
Vit à :
CHATELLERAULT, France
-
Née en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
