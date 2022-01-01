Stephanie HEFFERNAN (GAILLOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • TESCO  - Commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Cork

    chef de caisses dans une grande surface. formation des caissieres.

    2004 - 2007

  • M.i.b  - Administratrice (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Cork 2007 - 2009

  • National Council For The Blind Of Ireland  - Animatrice

     -  Ballincollig 2013 - maintenant

  • Iceland  - CaissiÃ¨re (Commercial)

     -  Ballincollig 2018 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Si vous passez dans l'ile d'emeraude n'hesiter pas a vous arreter chez moi
    xx
    Stephy

  • Profession :

    CaissiÃ¨re

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :
    Bhoutan - Botswana - Burkina Faso - Canada - Chine - Cote d'Ivoire - Cuba - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Fidji - Finlande - GroÃ«nland - - Hongrie - Maurice - Iles Falkand - Inde - JamaÃ¯que - Japon - Kenya - - Madagascar - Malawi - - Mauritanie - Mozambique - Namibie - Niger - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - NÃ©pal - Panama - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Porto Rico - PÃ©rou - Qatar - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Sierra Leone - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Soudan - SuÃ¨de - Swaziland - Tanzanie - ViÃªt Nam