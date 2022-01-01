Stephanie HEFFERNAN (GAILLOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE VICTOR HUGO- Dreux
voir photo de classe1977 - 1980
-
ECOLE ANDRE MALRAUX- La grande motte 1977 - 1978
-
Ecoles Primaires à Luray (28500) En France- Luray 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Paul Fort- Dreux
6eme E,5eme E,4eme E,3emeE,3eme C1985 - 1990
-
Lycée Rotrou- Dreux
2nde 11 Bac action co BTS action co1990 - 1994
Parcours club
-
Scoil Barra Parents And Friends- Cork
association des parents d'eleves de Scoil Barra2000 - maintenant
-
Irish Guide Dog For The Blind - Volontaire- Cork 2010 - maintenant
-
Irish Girl Guides- Cork 2012 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
TESCO - Commerciale (Commercial)- Cork
chef de caisses dans une grande surface. formation des caissieres.2004 - 2007
-
M.i.b - Administratrice (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Cork 2007 - 2009
-
National Council For The Blind Of Ireland - Animatrice- Ballincollig 2013 - maintenant
-
Iceland - CaissiÃ¨re (Commercial)- Ballincollig 2018 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephanie HEFFERNAN (GAILLOT)
-
Vit Ã :
BALLINCOLLIG, Irlande
-
NÃ©e en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous passez dans l'ile d'emeraude n'hesiter pas a vous arreter chez moi
xx
Stephy
Profession :
CaissiÃ¨re
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Bhoutan - Botswana - Burkina Faso - Canada - Chine - Cote d'Ivoire - Cuba - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Fidji - Finlande - GroÃ«nland - - Hongrie - Maurice - Iles Falkand - Inde - JamaÃ¯que - Japon - Kenya - - Madagascar - Malawi - - Mauritanie - Mozambique - Namibie - Niger - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - NÃ©pal - Panama - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Porto Rico - PÃ©rou - Qatar - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Sierra Leone - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Soudan - SuÃ¨de - Swaziland - Tanzanie - ViÃªt Nam
-
