Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LE LEZ- Montpellier 1982 - 1987
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DU MAS DREVON- Montpellier 1987 - 1988
Collège Croix D'argent- Montpellier 1988 - 1992
Lycée Clémenceau- Montpellier 1992 - 1995
Lycée Technique De Chimie Et Biologie- Marseille 1997 - 1999
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Stephanie JULIEN-LAFERRIERE (CANET)
Vit à :
GRABELS, France
Née en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
TECHNICIEN DE LABORATOIRE
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Stephanie JULIEN-LAFERRIERE (CANET) a reconnu Stephanie CANET sur la photo maternelle grande section
Stephanie JULIEN-LAFERRIERE (CANET) a reconnu Stephanie CANET sur la photo CE1