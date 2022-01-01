Stéphanie RUDLER (COULET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Albert Schweitzer- Riorges 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Jean Puy- Roanne 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée La Martinière Duchère- Lyon 1988 - 1990
-
Université Claude Bernard : Lyon I- Lyon 1990 - 1991
-
Departement Universitaire D'optometrie- Marseille
OBTENTION DU BTS OPTICIEN-LUNETIER1991 - 1993
-
IDECO- Malakoff
OBTENTION DU DAO (DIRECTION D'UNE AFFAIRE D'OPTIQUE )1993 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphanie RUDLER (COULET)
-
Vit à :
GRASSE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous, si vous me remettez, merci de me laisser un message, à bientôt !
Profession :
OPTICIENNE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2