Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Hélène Boucher- Dreux 1973 - 1976
-
Ecole Léon Gambetta- Dreux 1976 - 1981
-
école Gambetta- Dreux 1977 - maintenant
-
Collège Louis Armand- Dreux 1981 - 1982
-
Collège Saint-pierre Saint-paul- Dreux 1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Saint-pierre Saint-paul- Dreux 1985 - 1988
-
IUT GENIE MECANIQUE ET PRODUCTIQUE- Toulouse 1988 - 1990
-
ESICAD- Labege 1990 - 1992
-
ECOLE ESICAD- Toulouse 1990 - 1992
Parcours club
-
ALLIANCE DE DREUX- Dreux 1980 - 1988
-
USRTT- Ramonville saint agne 1988 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Ida Informatique - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Balma 1993 - 1996
-
COGNOS FRANCE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Paris 1996 - 1997
-
TANGANYIKA WILDLIFE SAFARIS - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Arusha 1997 - 2001
-
KARAFUU HOTEL - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Zanzibar 2001 - 2006
-
Corinthia Hotels International - Directeur d'hÃ´tel (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Malte 2006 - maintenant
-
Sofitel - Directeur GÃ©nÃ©ral (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Malabo 2008 - 2016
-
Accorhotels - Regional Vice President Cuba (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- 2016 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain CHAUVET
-
Vit Ã :
LA HAVANE, Cuba
-
NÃ© en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Sylvain@chauvet.info
Profession :
Directeur d'hÃ´tel
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Belgique - Canada - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Ã‰thiopie - France - Gambie - GuinÃ©e Ã‰quatoriale - Inde - Kenya - Maroc - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Tanzanie - ThaÃ¯lande
Argentine - Chili - IndonÃ©sie - PÃ©rou
-
