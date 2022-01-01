Sylvain CHAUVET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sylvain CHAUVET

  • Vit Ã  :

    LA HAVANE, Cuba

  • NÃ© en :

    1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Sylvain@chauvet.info

  • Profession :

    Directeur d'hÃ´tel

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :