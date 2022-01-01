Sylvain ROGÃ‰ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • USOAM

     -  Athis mons 1977 - 1986

  • ESY

     -  Yerres 2002 - 2011

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sylvain ROGÃ‰

  • Vit Ã  :

    DRAVEIL, France

  • NÃ© le :

    3 juil. 1969 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable pilotage et mÃ©thodes

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :