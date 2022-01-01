Sylvain ROGÃ‰ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE CALMETTE- Athis mons 1972 - 1975
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Athis mons 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart- Athis mons 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Marcel Pagnol- Athis mons 1984 - 1987
-
Université Pierre Et Marie Curie : Paris Vi- Paris 1987 - 1993
-
Institut Du Management De L'information- Paris 2004 - 2005
Parcours club
Parcours entreprise
-
SELECTIMO - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1991 - 1996
-
THE BANK OF TOKYO MITSUBISHI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1994 - 1994
-
BANQUE MONOD - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1996 - 1997
-
WEBER ET BROUTIN FRANCE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Servon 1997 - 2000
-
Sogep - Siège - Informaticien (Informatique)- Boissy saint leger 2000 - 2005
-
Rexel - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 2005 - 2013
-
Loxam Direction Centrale Paris 75016 - Directeur technique- Paris 2013 - 2019
-
RATP - Responsable des architectures et projets d'infrastructure SI (Informatique)- Paris 2019 - 2021
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain ROGÃ‰
-
Vit Ã :
DRAVEIL, France
-
NÃ© le :
3 juil. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable pilotage et mÃ©thodes
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sylvain ROGÃ‰ a ajoutÃ© RATP Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sylvain ROGÃ‰ a reconnu Sylvain ROGÃ‰ sur la photo Troisième A