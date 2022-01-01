Sylvain SYLVAIN CLEMENZ (CLEMENZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
JULES FERRY- Follainville dennemont 1980 - 1987
-
Collège Albert Thierry- Limay 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Marceau- Chartres 1992 - 1994
-
Université D'orléans- Orleans 1994 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Mistergooddeal.com - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Chilly mazarin 2000 - 2006
-
NETGEAR - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Le chesnay 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sylvain SYLVAIN CLEMENZ (CLEMENZ)
-
Vit à :
BOIS-D'ARCY, France
-
Né le :
10 sept. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello
je bosse au chesnay et je vis a boulogne billancourt, j'ai fait mes etudes a marceau avec aymeric, riton, vince, etc...
Profession :
Responsable france ecommerce netgear
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1