Sylvie BRUTSAERT (BOUCKELLYOEN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Trystram Chapman- Petite synthe 1966 - 1974
-
Collège Michel De Swaen- Dunkerque 1977 - 1980
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sylvie BRUTSAERT (BOUCKELLYOEN)
-
Vit à :
LE CLION SUR MER, France
-
Née le :
17 déc. 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sylvie BRUTSAERT (BOUCKELLYOEN) a ajouté Collège Michel De Swaen à son parcours scolaire
-
Sylvie BRUTSAERT (BOUCKELLYOEN) a ajouté école Trystram Chapman à son parcours scolaire