Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Robert De Mortain- Mortain 1974 - 1978
GABRIEL TOUCHARD- Le mans 1978 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
Bureau Veritas - Employée administrative- PARIS 1988 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sylvie POSHYANONDA (PRUNIER)
Vit à :
LES ESSARTS-LE-ROI, France
Née le :
27 janv. 1959 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ASSISTANTE
Enfants :
2