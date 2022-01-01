Sylvie SYLVIE DESSENNE (DESSENNE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Les Tournelles- Belleu 1962 - 1970
-
Belleu- Belleu 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée Gérard De Nerval- Soissons 1974 - 1977
-
Ecole D'infirmière- Saint quentin 1978 - 1981
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Saint quentin 1978 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER - InfirmiÃ¨re (Autre)- Saint quentin 1981 - 1981
-
"le Chateau" Centre De Convalescence - InfirmiÃ¨re- Bregy 1981 - 1982
-
CENTRE DE REPOS ET CONVALESCENCE CHIRURGICALE - InfrmiÃ¨re (Autre)- Bregy 1981 - 1982
-
Centre Hospitalier - InfirmiÃ¨re (Autre)- Soissons 1982 - 1985
-
ROHM AND HAAS SAS - InfirmiÃ¨re de SantÃ© au travail (Autre)- Chauny 1985 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvie SYLVIE DESSENNE (DESSENNE)
-
Vit Ã :
BICHANCOURT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
28 sept. 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à toutes celles et ceux que je connais ou que j'ai connu(e)s.....en espérant que tout va bien pour vous !
Profession :
InfirmiÃ¨re de santÃ© au travail
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Madagascar - Maroc - Mexique - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Tunisie
-
Sylvie SYLVIE DESSENNE (DESSENNE) a reconnu Sylvie DESSENNE (DUSSART) sur la photo Ecole d'infirmière