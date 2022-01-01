Sylvie TOUSTOU LABEIRIE (TOUSTOU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE LA POSTE- Limoux 1963 - 1966
-
Ecole Victor Hugo (Limoux)- Limoux 1964 - 1971
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Limoux)- Limoux 1968 - 1972
-
Collège Joseph Delteil- Limoux 1972 - 1977
-
Lycée Polyvalent Esplanade- Limoux 1978 - 1979
Parcours club
-
PATRONAGE- Limoux 1966 - 1971
-
Hand Ball Club Limouxin- Limoux 1974 - 1980
-
TOAC- Toulouse 1982 - 1986
-
ASPTT- Carcassonne 2008 - maintenant
-
Asptt- Carcassonne 2011 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
CHELLE SIGNALISATION - SECRETAIRE FACTURATION (Administratif)- Toulouse 1985 - maintenant
-
ACF ESCANDE - CONSEILLERE FUNERAIRE (Administratif)- Trebes
SECRETARIAT VENTE CONSEILLERE ETC......2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sylvie TOUSTOU LABEIRIE (TOUSTOU)
-
Vit à :
CARCASSONNE, France
-
Née en :
1960 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
j'habite Carcassonne depuis octobre 08 travaille chez ACF ESCANDE Pompes funebres Trèbes Assistante funéraire
Profession :
Secrétaire assitante funeraire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sylvie TOUSTOU LABEIRIE (TOUSTOU) a ajouté 1 photo à son album 11 avril
-
Sylvie TOUSTOU LABEIRIE (TOUSTOU)
Rencontré primaire maternelle année 59 60 61 salle monte christo limoux à midi 23 juin auberge espagnole salé sucré bienvenue. ..à partager... Lire la suite
-
Sylvie TOUSTOU LABEIRIE (TOUSTOU) a ajouté 2 photo à son album
Rencontre 23 juin 2019 on vs attend année 59 60 61 salle monte christo limoux à midi auberge espagnole a bientot
-
Sylvie TOUSTOU LABEIRIE (TOUSTOU) a ajouté Acf Escande à son parcours professionnel