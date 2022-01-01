Sylvie TOUSTOU LABEIRIE (TOUSTOU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • CHELLE SIGNALISATION  - SECRETAIRE FACTURATION (Administratif)

     -  Toulouse 1985 - maintenant

  • ACF ESCANDE  - CONSEILLERE FUNERAIRE (Administratif)

     -  Trebes

    SECRETARIAT VENTE CONSEILLERE ETC......

    2012 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    j'habite Carcassonne depuis octobre 08 travaille chez ACF ESCANDE Pompes funebres Trèbes Assistante funéraire

  • Profession :

    Secrétaire assitante funeraire

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :