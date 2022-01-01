Tanguy ROBET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
PERAGUT- Tassin la demi lune 1970 - 1977
-
Lycée Vauvenargues- Aix en provence 1977 - 1982
-
Lycée Paul Cézanne- Aix en provence 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Paul Cézanne- Aix en provence 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée De L'empéri- Salon de provence 1987 - 1988
-
école Nationale Supérieure D'informatique Pour L'industrie Et L'entreprise (Institut D'informatique D'entreprise)- Evry 1988 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Alcatel Titn Answare (Alcatel Lucent) - Développeur (Informatique)- LES MILLES 1992 - 1993
-
Alcatel Titn Answare (Alcatel Lucent) - Informaticien (Informatique)- SAN FRANCISCO 1993 - 1994
-
Infonet Software Solutions - Informaticien (Informatique)- Neuilly sur seine 1994 - 1995
-
Infonet Software Solutions - Informaticien (Informatique)- Vancouver 1996 - 1998
-
INFONET - Informaticien (Informatique)- Courbevoie 1998 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Tanguy ROBET
-
Vit à :
JOUQUES, France
-
Né le :
27 avril 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Mes goûts et passions
