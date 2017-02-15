Thanh Liem NGUYEN (NGUYEN THANH LIEM) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Hôtelier Savoie Leman- Thonon les bains 1973 - 1974
Lycée La Versoie- Thonon les bains 1974 - 1975
Lycée Berthollet- Annecy 1975 - 1976
Sciences-po Paris- Paris 1977 - 1979
Hec - Mba D'hec (Isa)- Jouy en josas 1979 - 1981
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thanh Liem NGUYEN (NGUYEN THANH LIEM)
Vit Ã :
TROISVIERGES, Luxembourg
NÃ© le :
15 nov. 1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
