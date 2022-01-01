Thierry ALONET (THIERRY ALONET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COLLEGE ENSEIGNEMENT GENERAL- Corbigny 1978 - 1979
-
Cet Corbigny- Corbigny 1980 - 1983
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry ALONET (THIERRY ALONET)
-
Vit à :
PONT SAINT ESPRIT, France
-
Né le :
1 mai 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai baroudé un peu partout en France et à l'étranger donc je me retrouve bientôt à la retraite
Profession :
Agents EDF nucléaire
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Thierry ALONET (THIERRY ALONET) a ajouté COLLEGE ENSEIGNEMENT GENERAL à son parcours scolaire
-
Thierry ALONET (THIERRY ALONET) a ajouté Cet Corbigny à son parcours scolaire