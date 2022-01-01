Thierry ALONET (THIERRY ALONET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'ai baroudé un peu partout en France et à l'étranger donc je me retrouve bientôt à la retraite

  • Profession :

    Agents EDF nucléaire

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voitures

    Voyages