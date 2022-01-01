Thierry CARON (THIERRY CARON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Ailly Le Haut Clocher- Ailly le haut clocher 1972 - 1979
-
ALAIN JACQUES- Ailly le haut clocher 1979 - 1982
-
Collège Alain Jacques (Ailly Le Haut Clocher)- Ailly le haut clocher 1979 - 1982
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry CARON (THIERRY CARON)
-
Vit à :
GAILLAN-EN-MÉDOC, France
-
Né le :
26 févr. 1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Pâtissier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
