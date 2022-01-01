Thierry LARONCE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • ERTS  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Paris

    Dessinateur Projeteur

    1980 - 1986

  • TUNZINI INDUSTRIE  - Ingénieur d'affaires (Technique)

     -  Nanterre

    Chargé d'Affaires, ventilation nucléaire

    1986 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Thierry LARONCE

  • Vit à :

    ESBLY, France

  • Né le :

    19 nov. 1961 (60 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié , 2 enfants
    et j'aimerai avoir des nouvelles des anciens copains
    thierrylar77@yahoo.fr

  • Profession :

    Chargé d'affaires

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :