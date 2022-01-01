Thierry LARONCE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EST LIBERATION- Vincennes 1968 - 1973
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Vincennes 1973 - 1977
-
Sep Du Lycée Edouard Branly- Creteil
BEP Micromécanique-Instruments de bord1977 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
ERTS - Technicien (Technique)- Paris
Dessinateur Projeteur1980 - 1986
-
TUNZINI INDUSTRIE - Ingénieur d'affaires (Technique)- Nanterre
Chargé d'Affaires, ventilation nucléaire1986 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry LARONCE
-
Vit à :
ESBLY, France
-
Né le :
19 nov. 1961 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié , 2 enfants
et j'aimerai avoir des nouvelles des anciens copains
thierrylar77@yahoo.fr
Profession :
Chargé d'affaires
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
