Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 1977 - 1980
Lycée Michel Anguier- Eu 1980 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
La Poste - COFI (Commercial)- ABBEVILLE 1993 - 1999
La Poste - CHEF D'ETABLISSEMENT (Autre)- BRAY SUR SOMME 1999 - 2003
La Poste - CHEF D'ETABLISSEMENT (Autre)- VEZENOBRES 2003 - 2005
La Poste - CHEF D'ETABLISSEMENT (Autre)- LES MAGES 2005 - 2008
La Poste - DETA (Autre)- SAINT CHRISTOL LES ALES 2008 - 2012
La Poste - MONITEUR DE PROD (Administratif)- NIMES 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry LEFEBVRE
Vit Ã :
France
NÃ© en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Chili - Ã‰quateur - IndonÃ©sie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
