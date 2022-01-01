Thomas FERNANDEZ (THOMAS FERNANDEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole La Baudiere (Saint Lattier)- Saint lattier 1993 - 1996
-
Ecole Village (Saint Lattier)- Saint lattier 1996 - 2001
-
Collège Le Savouret- Saint marcellin 2001 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas FERNANDEZ (THOMAS FERNANDEZ)
-
Vit à :
SAINT MARCELLIN, France
-
Né le :
21 sept. 1990 (32 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Thomas FERNANDEZ (THOMAS FERNANDEZ) a ajouté Collège Le Savouret à son parcours scolaire
-
Thomas FERNANDEZ (THOMAS FERNANDEZ) a ajouté Ecole Village (Saint Lattier) à son parcours scolaire
-
Thomas FERNANDEZ (THOMAS FERNANDEZ) a ajouté Ecole La Baudiere (Saint Lattier) à son parcours scolaire