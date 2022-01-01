Thomas GAUTIER (GAUTIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Publique Domagné- Domagne 1992 - 2000
-
Collège Pierre-olivier Malherbe- Chateaubourg 2000 - 2004
-
Lycée Bertrand D'argentré- Vitre 2004 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas GAUTIER (GAUTIER)
-
Vit à :
NAILLOUX, France
-
Né le :
16 janv. 1989 (33 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Thomas GAUTIER (GAUTIER) a ajouté Lycée Bertrand D'argentré à son parcours scolaire
-
Thomas GAUTIER (GAUTIER) a ajouté Collège Pierre-olivier Malherbe à son parcours scolaire
-
Thomas GAUTIER (GAUTIER) a ajouté Ecole Publique Domagné à son parcours scolaire