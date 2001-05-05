RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lieusaint dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Thomas-Guillaume AUCLAIR-GARBRIEL-DUGNAS-HTB
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE THERESE- Montgeron 2007 - 2011
-
Jean Charles Gatinot - Montgeron- Montgeron 2011 - 2012
-
Collège Weiler- Montgeron 2012 - 2016
-
GALILEE- Combs la ville 2016 - 2019
-
Ecole D'ingélieur Icam- Lieusaint 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas-Guillaume AUCLAIR-GARBRIEL-DUGNAS-HTB
-
Vit à :
LIEUSAINT, France
-
Né le :
5 mai 2001 (20 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Possesses the dual Fraco-Australian nationality from his French father, and his Australian mother born in Sydney. Is a descendant of a large Australian family starting from the Heaton and Birmingham, of which he's mainly attached by his grand mother.