Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Iup Génie Des Systèmes Industriels- Strasbourg
Ingénieur-maître1994 - 1997
Université Louis Pasteur : Strasbourg I- Strasbourg
Master informatique2006 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
Alstom - Informaticien (Informatique)- BELFORT 1998 - 1999
Transiciel (Sogeti) - Informaticien (Informatique)- BELFORT 1999 - 2000
OREST - Informaticien (Informatique)- Strasbourg 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Toec INEC
Vit à :
STRASBOURG, France
Né le :
24 oct. 1987 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié et 2 enfants
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique ERP
Mes goûts et passions
