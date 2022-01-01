Tommy DA SILVA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Tommy DA SILVA

  • Vit à :

    ANNECY, France

  • Né le :

    14 mai 1986 (35 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Plombier

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :
    Angola - Argentine - Australie - Brésil - Cameroun - Colombie - États-Unis - Gabon - Guinée Équatoriale - Guyana - Indonésie - Japon - Kenya - Madagascar - Mexique - République du Congo - République démocratique du Congo - Thaïlande