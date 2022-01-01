Valentin DELAVAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Valentin DELAVAULT

  • Vit Ã  :

    CHEVILLY-LARUE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    24 janv. 1991 (31 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Adjoint d'animation

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Animaux

    Voyages