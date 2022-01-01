Valentin DELAVAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE PAUL BERT- Chevilly larue 1993 - 1995
-
Ecole Maternelle La Rougette- Athis mons 1995 - 1997
-
ECOLE LOUIS PASTEUR- Athis mons 1997 - 1998
-
ECOLE PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE- Athis mons 1998 - 2002
-
Collège Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart- Athis mons 2002 - 2006
-
Lycée Marcel Pagnol- Athis mons
STG RH2006 - 2010
-
Iut Carrières Juridiques- Villetaneuse
DUT CARRIÃˆRES JURIDIQUE2010 - 2012
Parcours club
-
ATHIS MONS- Athis mons 2001 - 2008
-
THIAIS HANDBALL CLUB- Thiais 2008 - 2009
-
ATHIS MONS- Athis mons 2009 - 2010
-
HBC VAL DE SEINE- Saint pierre du perray 2013 - 2015
-
ELAN HANDBALL- Chevilly larue 2015 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
MAIRIE DE CHEVILLY LARUE - Adjoint d'animation (Autre)- Chevilly larue 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Valentin DELAVAULT
-
Vit Ã :
CHEVILLY-LARUE, France
-
NÃ© le :
24 janv. 1991 (31 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Adjoint d'animation
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
