Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES GLACIS- Belfort 1978 - 1985
-
Collège Vauban- Belfort 1984 - 1986
-
CFA MUNICIPAL DE BELFORT - Coiffure (Autre)- Belfort 1987 - maintenant
-
CFA MUNICIPAL DE BELFORT- Belfort 1987 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :ValÃ©rie FENELON (ZILINSKI)
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
1 dÃ©c. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Expert en analyse cosmetique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
