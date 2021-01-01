Valerie FERJOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA MARA- Parthenay 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Pierre Mendès-france- Parthenay 1980 - 1982
-
Collège Marchioux- Parthenay 1982 - 1984
-
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 1984 - 1986
-
Ecole Régionale Des Beaux-arts- Nantes 1986 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Valerie FERJOU
-
-
Née le :
10 mai 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
DESSINATRICE
Enfants :
2