Valérie Jeanne GIRAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COLLEGE LES FRANCHISES- Langres 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Diderot- Langres 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Saint Exupéry- Saint dizier 1992 - 1994
-
FACULTE DES LETTRES ET DES SCIENCES HUMAINES- Nancy 1994 - 1996
-
Université Jean Moulin / Lyon Iii- Lyon 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Valérie Jeanne GIRAULT
-
Vit à :
GRENOBLE, France
-
Née le :
13 mars 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RRH
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Valérie Jeanne GIRAULT a ajouté Université Jean Moulin / Lyon Iii à son parcours scolaire
-
Valérie Jeanne GIRAULT a ajouté FACULTE DES LETTRES ET DES SCIENCES HUMAINES à son parcours scolaire
-
Valérie Jeanne GIRAULT a ajouté Lycée Saint Exupéry à son parcours scolaire
-
Valérie Jeanne GIRAULT a ajouté COLLEGE LES FRANCHISES à son parcours scolaire
-
Valérie Jeanne GIRAULT a ajouté Lycée Diderot à son parcours scolaire